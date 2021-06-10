City's Financial Empowerment Center celebrates assisting clients reduce debt, increase savings

The city's no-cost Financial Empowerment Center Today has held 244 sessions and helped 89 people in its first six months.

Powered by the City of Tulsa and Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, FEC was launched Dec. 10. The one-on-one financial counseling program has helped build $24,348 in savings and reduce $10,803 in debt among FEC clients.

"We are proud that the city of Tulsa has a Financial Empowerment Center that is a public service available at no cost to any Tulsan over the age of 18," Krystal Reyes, the city's chief resilience officer, said in a statement. "The city launched this program to build individual financial resilience and this in turn supports community resilience. By supporting the financial health and well-being of residents, more and more Tulsans will be better positioned to buy homes, support city businesses, and contribute to the local economy."

The FEC is part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy to help Tulsans build financial resilience. The virtual and in-person sessions are unique to the client and their personal financial goals, including increasing future savings, reducing debt, opening a bank account and establishing and improving credit.

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa contracts with the city to provide the services.