City to begin accepting affordable housing trust fund applications

The city of Tulsa's Affordable Housing Trust Fund soon will be operating to produce and preserve affordable housing projects citywide.

Applications for persons wanting to apply for loans, grants and developer assistance, as well as applications for agencies interested in applying for grants to administer landlord incentives and direct rental assistance, can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org/housing.

Applications will be accepted beginning in January and will be reviewed by the Affordable Housing Trust Committee. Grant and loan negotiations will take place from March through May and initial distributions made.

"This trust fund is a key component of our Affordable Housing Strategy, which aims to give Tulsans access to decent, safe, and appropriate housing to meet their needs," city of Tulsa Housing Policy Director Becky Gligo said in a statement. "We’re confident it will help to strengthen historically under-served neighborhoods and uphold our commitment to provide the type of assistance needed to move this work forward.”

The fund will be used for the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of affordable housing through loans, grants and developer assistance. It will also be used for landlord incentives and direct rental assistance through agencies that serve landlords and tenants.

