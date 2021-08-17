City officials hire consultant for Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan

The City of Tulsa, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and Tulsa Development Authority announced Tuesday that they have selected a Philadelphia-based firm to guide the growth of 56 acres in and around the Greenwood District.
Wallace Roberts Todd, an urban planning-design and architectural company, will oversee the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan, which will focus on land returned to the TDA in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.
The conceptual Master Plan will provide strategies for incremental development with a mix of uses, reflecting the planning and economic context. It also intends to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive development.
"This is one of the most historically important pieces of land in all of Tulsa, and it is crucial that we move forward with its revitalization in a way that benefits the surrounding community," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "To that end, I have asked 11 Tulsans who have committed years to this part of our city to guide this process through a Leadership Committee. Through this process, they will work with community stakeholders to determine how we as a city can best put this land to the use of area residents."
Leadership Committee members were chosen based on their current and past leadership in Greenwood and North Tulsa and will be oversee project strategy and direction.
"We are working to ensure that the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Planning process offers an opportunity for direct community engagement potentially resulting in development that truly addresses the needs and desires of the community that historically has not been prioritized," District 1 City Councilor and Leadership Committee member Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement.
Project goals include preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black Wall Street and the spirit of Black entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable infill economic development that builds on the once thriving commercial districts and bridging physical divides and countering past isolation through improvements that lead to a pedestrian-friendly environment, safe crossings and streets, enhanced transit connections and visual access.
"We are excited and humbled to be a part of this initiative that has the potential to repair historical inequities and build on the momentum of local advocates to develop a plan that creates avenues for equitable investment and build generational wealth," said Garlen Capita, WRT’s urban designer and professional-in-charge. "We are committed to a transparent planning process that ensures that the voices, memories and history of the Greenwood neighborhood are central to the conversation in developing a vision for the future."
World One Development will serve as WRT’s local engagement partner. Kirkpatrick Heights Addition and Greenwood lie just north of the downtown and the Inner Dispersal Loop. A former prominent black business district, Greenwood was decimated by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre but was rebuilt in subsequent decades.
Recent generations have watched the area decline because of significant social and physical changes, including urban renewal, gentrification and the construction of Interstate 244 through the community.
"We are thrilled to have World One Development as the local engagement partner who has the credibility to make direct connections to north Tulsa residents and stakeholders as we work to support an authentic and effective engagement strategy that builds trust and ensures collective ownership of this effort," Capita said.