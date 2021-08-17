City officials hire consultant for Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan

The City of Tulsa, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and Tulsa Development Authority announced Tuesday that they have selected a Philadelphia-based firm to guide the growth of 56 acres in and around the Greenwood District.

Wallace Roberts Todd, an urban planning-design and architectural company, will oversee the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan, which will focus on land returned to the TDA in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.

The conceptual Master Plan will provide strategies for incremental development with a mix of uses, reflecting the planning and economic context. It also intends to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive development.

"This is one of the most historically important pieces of land in all of Tulsa, and it is crucial that we move forward with its revitalization in a way that benefits the surrounding community," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "To that end, I have asked 11 Tulsans who have committed years to this part of our city to guide this process through a Leadership Committee. Through this process, they will work with community stakeholders to determine how we as a city can best put this land to the use of area residents."