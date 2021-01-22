City of Tulsa starts grant program to award $6.5 million in COVID-19 relief to local nonprofits

The City of Tulsa has launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) process to award up to $6.5 million from COVID-19 relief funding to help local nonprofits address the impact of the pandemic.

"This new grant process will be critical in supporting neighbors who have been affected by the pandemic," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Through this partnership with the non-profit sector, we’ll have new opportunities to serve Tulsans and reduce the widespread effects of COVID-19. We will emerge from this crisis by working together and building a more resilient City and local economy."

COVID-19 Relief Grants for Community Assistance and Recovery Initiatives should achieve at least one of the following purposes: support Tulsans’ personal and financial health, development and resilience; enable the secure resumption of economic or community activity; or seed the creation, stability and growth of emerging industries and occupations to build a stronger economic base.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations registered within Oklahoma and with local resources to deliver services to Tulsans may submit proposals to receive grant awards. These proposals must address how the funds will benefit the public and improve the lives of Tulsans.