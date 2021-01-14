City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority fills slots on board

A former city of Tulsa mayor and Tulsa businesswoman have new posts on the the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority.

Board chair is Dewey Bartlett Jr., who succeeds Steve Dowty, whose term expired in December. Brooke Hamilton, president and CEO of Tulsa-based NPI Corp., will serve as the Port Authority’s first female vice-chair.

The authority oversees Tulsa Ports, an inland shipping complex that last year was awarded a $6.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) Program, launched a new logo and brand and acquired 2,000 acres in Inola to be developed as a second port location.

2021 will mark the 50th anniversary of the then-Tulsa Port of Catoosa’s dedication.

Elected Tulsa mayor in 2009, Bartlett is president of Keener Oil & Gas Co. Hamilton was promoted to CEO of NPI in 2016, becoming the third woman in her family to run the business.

In addition to commemorating the 50th anniversary, Bartlett plans to focus his efforts on economic development for the Tulsa Ports and the manufacturing industry.