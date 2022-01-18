City of Tulsa, American Airlines extend sublease to 2048

The city of Tulsa and American Airlines recently extended their leasing agreement to nearly the midway point of the century.

The pact between the Tulsa Municipal Airport Trust (TMAT) and the Fort Worth-based airline, approved Thursday, amends and restates the June, 1958 sublease and its subsequent 18 amendments, incorporating the language into one document and eliminating provisions no longer needed.

As part of the agreement, American, the oldest and largest tenant at Air Force Plant No. 3 with about 5,200 employees, must pay TMAT $217,597 in base "ground rentals" in 2022, an annual rate that nearly triples before the sublease expires in 2048.

"This amended lease further solidifies Tulsa’s relationship with American Airlines for decades to come, paving the way for American’s plans to invest half a billion dollars in the Tulsa Base," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

"I want to extend a big thanks to Tulsa International Airport, City of Tulsa, and American Airlines staff who have spent the past several years working behind the scenes to structure this new lease. American has stood as Tulsa’s largest employer for 75 years, and we are thrilled they will continue to claim that title for years to come."

