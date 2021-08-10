City of Broken Arrow, Tulsa County team up on Tourism and Economic Development Office

The City of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County are partnering on a new Tourism and Economic Development (TED) office in Broken Arrow, 123 N. Main St.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the office, which includes an extension of the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s office in the adjacent space.

The city’s TED team has two primary focuses: business retention and expansion and tourism and marketing. It will work closely with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation to make Broken Arrow an attractive place for businesses to locate.

The Tourism and Marketing Team will promote the city as a destination for special events, sports tournaments and regional travelers, working alongside the Convention and Visitors Bureau, local hoteliers and merchants.

A recent focus has been the promotion of the Rose District Wedding District, an avenue to market Broken Arrow’s downtown area to couples and wedding planners. Paramount to the Wedding District was the inclusion of the Tulsa County Court Clerk to offer marriage licenses locally to save couples a trip to downtown Tulsa.

Since opening, the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s extension office has expanded services to include certified copies of marriage licenses (and divorce decrees dating back to 2007), which is required for the Oklahoma REAL ID program. The Tulsa County Court Clerk’s office also also soon be able to process passport applications and civil filings.

