City of Broken Arrow, along with other groups, working to bring free WIFI to underserved areas

The City of Broken Arrow, in cooperation with the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, Union Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools, is implementing a plan to bring free WIFI access to underserved populations within the city.

"Removing barriers for educational enhancement lines up perfectly with the mission of the BAEDC to foster and grow our region's talent pipeline when looking at the long game," Darla Heller, vice president for economic development at the Broken Arrow Chamber, said in a statement. "However, the short game win is that greater connectivity enhances opportunities for job attainment for parents, thus addressing basic needs of the children, so learning is more successful."

The city already has implemented a plan to provide free WIFI to the Rose District. As for underserved areas, it has begun work at Camino Villa Park north of Kenosha Street, where the job should be finished in a couple of months. The next targeted areas will be north of Kenosha Street, between Olive Avenue and Garnett Road, and between Elm Place and Aspen Avenue, north of Kenosha Street

Once those projects are complete a task force will prioritize other areas.

