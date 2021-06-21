City grant will allow Tulsa Day Center to reimburse landlords for people who can't pay rent

The City of Tulsa and Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced Monday that the Tulsa Day Center will receive the first grant from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The Tulsa Day Center will use the money to start a Landlord Guarantee Fund.

That fund will be used for tenants participating in the Rapid Rehousing Program, which works with Tulsa landlords to place people and families experiencing homelessness into permanent, safe and affordable housing.

Through the Landlord Guarantee Fund, the Tulsa Day Center will guarantee to reimburse landlords up to $3,000 or 3 months’ rent if tenants fail to pay rent or utilities, whichever is exhausted first on a per-tenant basis.

"The Tulsa Day Center’s Landlord Guarantee Fund is the first program of its kind in Tulsa," Kristin Maun, housing coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement.

"It exemplifies the innovative approach that the City of Tulsa has taken to working collaboratively with landlords and community partners in finding solutions to our affordable housing crisis through our Affordable Housing Strategy."