City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

"We are excited to help celebrate the spirit of Historic Black Wall Street in a historic space where greatness was literally birthed through the lives of many black Tulsans."

The budget amendment will be funded through state reimbursements backed by COVID-19 relief funds. TEDC expects to start project design later this year.

"From distributing millions in COVID-relief loans to supporting local entrepreneurs, TEDC Creative Capital is an invaluable resource to Tulsa’s small business community," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I am thrilled to continue our work with Rose Washington and her team to launch GEIM and see its success in the coming years."

GEIM's three-part program includes a physical incubator space at the historic Morton Health Center on North Greenwood Avenue and East Pine Street. The space will serve as an entrepreneurial accelerator program operated by MORTAR Tulsa and the Build Tulsa Fund to provide financing opportunities to entrepreneurs in North Tulsa. GEIM will provide the space, training, networking and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to build their business and create new jobs for Tulsans.