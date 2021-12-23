City, county and federal offices closed Friday for Christmas

City of Tulsa, federal and Tulsa County offices will be closed Friday and Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The closures will include municipal and county courts, City Hall and other facilities.
All Tulsa City-County Library locations will be closed Friday and Saturday, as well as Saturday, Jan. 1.
Despite the closures, public safety and mission-critical operations remain normal, the city said.
City of Tulsa residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call a 24-hour emergency number: Water at 918-596-9488, and sewer at 918-586-6999.
Trash service will not operate on Saturday, Dec. 25, nor Saturday, Jan. 1. Trash will be collected on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.
Customers whose trash is picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be switched to Wednesday and Friday for the two holiday weeks.
The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31. It will be open Jan. 1, resuming its usual schedule of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., excluding city holidays.
The Household Pollutant Collection Facility, 4502 S. Galveston Ave., will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 1. During these holiday weeks, the facility will be open on Wednesdays, Dec. 22 and 29, 8-11:30 a.m. and noon-4:30 p.m.
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., remains closed until further notice for proactive measures to stop the spread of canine distemper virus.
Oxley Nature Center’s interpretive building will be closed Dec. 24-25, open Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1. The trails will be open during Mohawk Park hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Redbud Valley Nature Preserve is still closed until spring.
All other Tulsa Parks community centers will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, as well as the Sundays after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. LaFortune Park Golf Course also will be closed Dec. 25.
The Tulsa Zoo will be closed on Dec. 25, but open on Jan. 1.
Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday-level bus service on Dec. 24 and 31, and no bus service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
