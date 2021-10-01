Child care subsidy now available for job-seeking parents through Oklahoma Human Services

Oklahoma Human Services has announced that beginning Friday, parents who have experienced a job loss of any kind and are looking to return to work will be eligible for three months of fully subsidized child care while they search for a job.

This is an expansion of the program that previously only benefited people who lost their employment due to COVID and was limited to 60 days. Interested persons may apply at OKDHSLive.org.

The funding for this program was made possible by a $50 million block grant through the federal CARES Act. Since the program began on May 1, OKDHS has helped more than 440 Oklahomans search for employment or return to the workforce by providing child care subsidy during their job search.

"Providing families with access to child care is an economic issue, as it allows parents to re-engage with the job market," Deb Smith, director of OKDHS Adult and Family Services, said in a statement. "OKDHS is proud to offer this additional support to help families get back to work."