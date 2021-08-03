Cherokee Nation treasurer accepts chief economist position, special envoy post

Cherokee Nation Treasurer Tralynna Scott will leave her cabinet position to become Cherokee Nation Businesses’ chief economist, the tribe announced on Tuesday.

Scott was appointed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and unanimously confirmed by the Cherokee Council as the tribe’s treasurer in August 2019, overseeing Cherokee Nation’s more than $1.5 billion government budget and managing more than 100 employees across a number of finance related departments.

Chief Hoskin praised Scott’s service as treasurer.

“Tralynna Scott has performed extraordinary work during extraordinary times in the Cherokee Nation. I am beyond proud of her work. More importantly, her work has helped improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of Cherokees,” he said.

“In just two years she has been instrumental to Cherokee Nation navigating the worst public health crisis in living memory. She did so while helping craft record-setting budgets, achieving clean audits and securing overall financial strength for our nation. Tralynna Scott will continue to provide indispensable leadership to Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses as she takes on this new opportunity.”