Cherokee Nation holds grand opening for new vehicle tag office in Catoosa

The Cherokee Nation on Wednesday dedicated its new vehicle tag office in Catoosa.

The facility, for which ground was broken in 2020, is at 400 N. 161st East Ave. It encompasses about 5,100 square feet and has a larger lobby than the previous building, as well as more parking and 12 service windows, two of which are accessible for those with disabilities.

The previous Catoosa tag office had been temporarily located inside the former J.W. Sam Elementary building.

"This tag office is one of our busiest locations across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, so we’re looking forward to being able to assist Cherokee Nation citizens with vehicle tags in a larger, more accommodating facility than we had before," Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

The Catoosa tag office serves more than 26,000 customers annually and since its inception has processed more than 40,000 motor vehicle tags and at least 1,300 boat and motorcycle tags.

The tribe's sale of motor vehicle tags contributes to its funding to public schools, law enforcement agencies and road improvements across the reservation. Operations of that tag office, alone, has contributed almost $15 million to education, more than $1.3 million to law enforcement and at least $7.6 million to road and bridge funding.

"With the Catoosa Tag Office not only serving Cherokee citizens within the reservation but also a central location for Oklahoma at-large citizens to come and get car tags, this new office was extremely important," Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement. "It’s a great space with much more room and will better accommodate Cherokee citizens."

When fully staffed, the new office will employ up to 12 people.