 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherokee Nation earns financial reporting award
0 Comments

Cherokee Nation earns financial reporting award

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cherokee Nation Flag (copy)
Courtesy

For the 20th consecutive year, Cherokee Nation has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The award was established in 1945 in order to encourage state and local governments to prepare annual financial reports with complete transparency. It is the highest honor given in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

To earn this award, the Cherokee Nation’s annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020 fiscal year was judged by an impartial panel, which determined the report demonstrated full disclosure and clearly communicated its financial story.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert