Cherokee Nation earns financial reporting award

For the 20th consecutive year, Cherokee Nation has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The award was established in 1945 in order to encourage state and local governments to prepare annual financial reports with complete transparency. It is the highest honor given in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

To earn this award, the Cherokee Nation’s annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020 fiscal year was judged by an impartial panel, which determined the report demonstrated full disclosure and clearly communicated its financial story.

