Cherokee Nation dedicates roughly $8.5M meat processing facility in Tahlequah

The Cherokee Nation officially stepped up to the plate — the dinner plate — with the grand opening of the 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday.

The tribe's roughly $8.5 million, USDA and state-certified meat processing plant will be located on Oklahoma 51 in a repurposed tribal property in Tahlequah. It will be operated by Cherokee Nation Businesses.

"As the Cherokee people navigated through the pandemic, we learned valuable lessons about food security and food sovereignty," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "By addressing the shortage of meat processing capacity with our own facility, we support local agriculture and locally sourced food all for the benefit of Cherokee citizens and the region’s economy."

Paying homage to the year the Cherokee Nation became united by constitution, 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.’s mission is to promote food security for generations of Cherokee citizens, ranchers and communities.

It was created after Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and the council of the Cherokee Nation called for its construction as a means of addressing food security through sustainable and locally sourced meat.

"Cherokee Nation Businesses is well known for driving economic and community development while operating industry-leading brands in hospitality, federal contracting and the film industry, as well as cultural preservation and tourism," Molly Jarvis, senior vice president at CNB, said in a statement.

"As a company, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards, and I believe all Cherokees can be proud of what we have and will produce here."

Open to the general public, the meat processing plant, which has a retail component, is expected to grow in phases. It will eventually use surplus animals from Cherokee Nation’s bison herd, which was established in 2014 to provide for Cherokees.

To mitigate the long-term damage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation launched the COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild relief plan and spent $27 million to address food security, including the construction of the meat processing facility, five new food distribution centers and additional refrigerated trucks.

The Muscogee and Osage nations recently have built meat processing centers of their own.

"I am so proud that during a difficult public health crisis Cherokee Nation business and government leaders could come together to not only address immediate challenges but also make long term investments like the new 1839 Cherokee Meat Company," Warner said in a statement.

Featured video