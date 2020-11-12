Cherokee Nation Businesses gives $20K to Cherokee Nation Angel Project

It is the 15th consecutive year CNB and its employees have participated in supporting angels for Cherokee Nation’s annual program. The contribution helps the tribe’s holiday effort by providing gifts for children who might otherwise go without.

"Every year, generous donations from our citizens, employees and businesses help create fond holiday memories for thousands of Cherokee children, elders and their families," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is an excellent example of supporting one another through our belief of gadugi, the Cherokee spirit of working together."