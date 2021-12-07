 Skip to main content
Cherokee Nation Businesses donates $20,000 to tribe's Angel Project to support children in need
Cherokee Nation Businesses donates $20,000 to tribe's Angel Project to support children in need

Cherokee Nation Businesses is contributing $20,000 to the Cherokee Nation Angel Project, which helps fulfill the unmet needs for children every year.

In addition to the company’s monetary gift, employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties personally adopt hundreds of angels.

"Our tribal and business employees continually demonstrate an unwavering dedication and remarkable passion for serving those in need, especially our fellow Cherokee citizens," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "This generous gift from CNB ensures thousands of Cherokee youth in need will have a Christmas wish fulfilled this holiday season."

With more than 2,800 angels served this year, the Cherokee Nation Angel Project is providing gifts to a record number of children. Families are expected to receive the gifts beginning this week.

The project assists Cherokee children, ages 16 or younger, who fall within low-income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

