A subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses has completed its $450 million purchase of a casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

CNE Gaming Holdings has officially assumed operations of Gold Strike Casino Resort after receiving approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

"This is a historic day of growth for our hospitality portfolio as we enter the commercial gaming industry, and we welcome the wonderful team at Gold Strike to the family," Mark Fulton, president and chief operating officer of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, said in a statement. "For years, we’ve set the standard of excellence in gaming. We are excited to invest in this beautiful property and bring our three decades of industry experience to guests in the Mid-South market."

CNE Gaming Holdings announced in June that it was purchasing the facility from Mandalay Resort Group, a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International. The Mississippi Gaming Commission issued its determination of suitability and approval of the acquisition in January.

Concurrent with the purchase, the operating entity entered into a long-term lease agreement with GSCR Propco, a subsidiary of VICI Properties Inc., which owns the real property associated with Gold Strike Casino Resort.

Gold Strike is located along the Mississippi River, about 30 minutes from downtown Memphis. More than 1,100 employees of the facility were retained, according to a news release.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution for our company," Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said in a statement. "Building our business outside of Oklahoma is a huge step that strengthens our ability to boost the Cherokee Nation economy while also building on our reputation of being a strong community partner and industry leader. We’re looking forward to sharing that commitment with the people of Mississippi by also investing in their communities and contributing to the local economy."

