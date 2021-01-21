'Champion for the unlikely winner': Well-rounded Washington assumes board chair of Tulsa Regional Chamber

The answer to expanded equity, Rose Washington said, is often greater access.

She navigated that road while being reared by her grandmother, a former sharecropper.

"As a kid in rural Mississippi, one summer I participated in a youth work program," she said. "Thanks to my high school business teacher, I interned in a local city clerk’s office instead of cutting tall grass in public spaces. I believe that opportunity at the Durant, Mississippi, City Hall put me on the path that has led me here today."

Washington was inaugurated Thursday as 2021 board chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, succeeding Roger Ramseyer at the chamber's annual meeting, which was held virtually.

Executive director of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., she is former chair the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s board of directors.

Involved in banking and higher education in Mississippi and community and government relations at the University of Southern California, she moved from Los Angeles to Tulsa in 2001. She said her affiliations with the Metropolitan Tulsa Urban League, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and Tulsa Regional Chamber demonstrated to her a desire to connect and improve the people and businesses of the region.