Ceremony held for 11-story building under construction at downtown Tulsa site

Construction and city officials participated in a private “topping out” ceremony Thursday at an 11-story building going up at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

Originally scheduled to be the new headquarters for WPX Energy, the building is scheduled for completion near the end of the year, with office and commercial space expected to be ready for third-party tenants the first quarter of 2022.

Tulsa-based WPX agreed to merge with Oklahoma City-based Devon in a deal that closed in January. A total of 150 WPX Energy employees in Tulsa have accepted offers to work at Devon as part of the merger, and 250 WPX employees are leaving the company in 2021.

A “topping out” is a builder’s rite typically held when the last beam, or equivalent, is placed atop the structure.

“This project will be a tremendous asset for downtown Tulsa, and specifically in Greenwood and in the Tulsa Arts District,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “It is a first-class facility, and I am grateful for the team at Devon and their commitment to building a structure that will attract economic growth to Tulsa.”

The site includes 245,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet of commercial space, nearly 700 parking spaces and round-the-clock security.