Centennial Park setting lays creative groundwork for phase two of Village Flats

The great outdoors has served as a grand canvas for Luke Westerfield and Nathan Garrett of Tulsa Property Group.

A year ago, the developers used Centennial Park as a backdrop for the 54-unit Village Flats. A year from now, the nearby green space also stands to enhance their newest project, a four-story, mixed-used project planned for just south of East Sixth Street and South Peoria Avenue.

"One of the key selling points of both Village Flats phase one and two is the park," said Westerfield, principal of management for Tulsa Property Group (TPG). "Being downtown, a lot of people don't have access to a public park like that. Really, a lot of what drove our initial phase one development and continuing to phase two was having outdoor space."

Garrett, principal of development for TPG, said "the response to phase one of Village Flats has been tremendous," and that he and his partner want to expand that walking environment with the four-story encore.

Proposed on the ground floor are four commercial spaces, including about a 2,500-square-foot restaurant with a patio that overlooks Centennial Park. On the remaining three floors will be 24 elevator-equipped, one- and two-bedroom apartments.