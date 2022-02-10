Casey's partners with hunger-relief organization Feeding America

Convenience store chain Casey's is joining the Feeding America campaign, which will earmark donations to 52 food banks across the company's 16-state area, including the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa.
In February, Casey’s customers can directly contribute to this effort by rounding up their purchases, with each $1 donated equating to 10 meals distributed.
In 2020, Casey’s and Feeding America helped donate more than 15 million meals as a result of their collaboration.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
