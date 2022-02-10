 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casey's partners with hunger-relief organization Feeding America
Convenience store chain Casey's is joining the Feeding America campaign, which will earmark donations to 52 food banks across the company's 16-state area, including the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa.

In February, Casey’s customers can directly contribute to this effort by rounding up their purchases, with each $1 donated equating to 10 meals distributed.

In 2020, Casey’s and Feeding America helped donate more than 15 million meals as a result of their collaboration.

