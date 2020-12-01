Career center unveiled in Broken Arrow brings job-seeking to the fore

BROKEN ARROW — Whether you want to drive a forklift or lug a wrench, the city now has a one-stop shop for taking those next steps.

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) on Tuesday launched the Work in BA Career & Workforce Center to link businesses and talent.

Located in the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, the center represents a $300,000 investment, $150,000 each from the city of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County CARES, said Darla Heller, vice president of economic development for Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

"It's very important for us as a city to support our citizens in jobs," Mayor Craig Thurmond said. "Jobs are really the key that drives the economy. It's so important to us to continue to do this."

The space in the BA Chamber will provide local workforce intake, assessment and career counseling and referrals. The lab also contains five computers through which job seekers can browse open positions and receive soft-skills training.

"The great thing about this center in the midst of what we're going through is that it's not only a physical space, it's also a virtual space," said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.