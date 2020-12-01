Career center unveiled in Broken Arrow brings job-seeking to the fore

BROKEN ARROW — Whether you want to drive a forklift or lug a wrench, the city now has a one-stop shop for taking those next steps.
The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) on Tuesday launched the Work in BA Career & Workforce Center to link businesses and talent.
Located in the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, the center represents a $300,000 investment, $150,000 each from the city of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County CARES, said Darla Heller, vice president of economic development for Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.
"It's very important for us as a city to support our citizens in jobs," Mayor Craig Thurmond said. "Jobs are really the key that drives the economy. It's so important to us to continue to do this."
The space in the BA Chamber will provide local workforce intake, assessment and career counseling and referrals. The lab also contains five computers through which job seekers can browse open positions and receive soft-skills training.
"The great thing about this center in the midst of what we're going through is that it's not only a physical space, it's also a virtual space," said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.
"So, when you go to workinba.com, if someone doesn't need to come here to get the services, they can actually log on, do the career assessments, find the jobs and be able to connect to the resources needed right there through that portal."
Funded by the city and private investors, the BAEDC partners with local organizations and businesses to create new jobs and capital investments.
Tuesday's unveiling of the career center comes on the heels of Broken Arrow being designated as one of nine certified Centers for Workforce Excellence (CWE) under the Oklahoma Works Together program. Oklahoma Works Together is supported by state agencies and focused on deploying resources, leveraging existing programs and aligning curriculum with local and regional employment demand.
"All of us know that there are a lot of businesses out there that are feeling the pain," Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said. "A lot of them are still being propped up by federal dollars and state dollars. But there are some that are going to suffer.
"This is what this (center) is for. It's going to connect those individuals that have been affected by COVID to employment."
