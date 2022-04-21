Carbon steel company headed to Tulsa Port of Catoosa

A new company is on it way the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
Thursday, the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority approved the reassignment of a 7.8-acre land lease from steel distributor Plateplus, Inc. to Norfolk Iron & Metal Company, which is, according to the firm's website, one of the nation's largest providers of carbon steel.
"I think it's an excellent company to have a base at the port," Port Director David Yarbrough said.
At a monthly rate of $5,580 per acre, the 20-year, lease will expire in June 2026, with two, five-year renewal options. Norfolk, headquartered in Nebraska with other locations in Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Illinois, is buying Plateplus' roughly 105,000-square-foot building at 1035 Keystone Ave.
"This company has an outstanding financial profile," the Port Authority's Ed Fariss said. "They have a strong balance sheet, good earnings and a lot of liquidity."
"I think it's everything that we would want in a tenant."
The company is the latest to announce plans at the port.
Last month, Wichita, Kansas-based Lift Parts Service, LLC, announced it is expanding to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
Lift Parts Service the oldest lift truck company in Kansas.
It will operate in a 4,000-square-foot building on 2.7 acres at 802 W. Caney Road.
In November, Lyseon North America Inc., an automotive supplier, announced plans to set up a facility and add 80 jobs at the port.