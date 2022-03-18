Canoo vehicles to be displayed next week at event at MidAmerica Industrial Park

The state of Oklahoma next week will get its first live look at models from the electric vehicle start-up company that plans to build a plant in Mayes County.

Canoo will display its lifestyle, pickup truck and multipurpose delivery vehicles from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at MAIP's EXPO Center, 5162 Webb St., near the MAIP airport in Chouteau.

The public is invited and the event is free.

Canoo has pledged to provide 1,500 jobs at a "mega-microfactory" at MAIP and a combined 700 jobs at a Tulsa technology hub and software development center and an Oklahoma City customer service and financial center, Oklahoma Department of Commerce contracts indicate.

The average salary at the proposed automotive center in Mayes County will be $64,430, and pay at the planned Tulsa and Oklahoma City facilities will range from $85,000 to $125,000, documents show.

The investment in the three cities is expected to be more than $560 million, according to the Department of Commerce. Canoo must start construction on the factory at MAIP by Jan. 1, 2023, and complete it by July 1, 2026, documents show.

