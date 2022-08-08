Canoo reports loss of $164 million in second quarter

Second-quarter losses for electric vehicle start-up Canoo, which has production plans for Oklahoma, increased 46% percent on Monday.

The company reported a loss of $164.3 million, or 68 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $112.5 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, over the same period a year ago.

"We have more than $1 billion in our sales pipeline which includes our recently announced commercial order, Canoo chairman and CEO Tony Aquila, said in a statement.

"We have successfully completed 90% of our structural crash testing in the quarter and are now moving to the final phase of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard certification.

"We have navigated a tough global economic backdrop in the first half, and will continue to take a disciplined, long-term, strategic and focused approach to deliver on our announced built in America vehicles, which are for and by America first with the intent of making EVs s available to everyone.

"We have also introduced phase one of our just in time, milestone based approach to accessing the capital markets which aid us as we continue to build on access to non-dilutive capital. We are advancing to start of production in Q4 (quarter 4) and, our product resonates with the most discerning customers."

The company said a year ago that it intended to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a factory with 3-million-plus square feet of space at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Aquila said earlier this year that a plant capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually could be operational at MAIP by 2024.

Retail giant Walmart recently signed an agreement with Canoo to purchase 4,500 delivery vans to support Walmart’s e-commerce business. The pact contains an option for Walmart to buy an additional 5,500 vehicles.

As part of that deal, Canoo agreed not to sell any vehicles to Walmart competitor Amazon.