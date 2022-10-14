Canoo gets electric vehicle order from California fleet management company

An electric vehicle company that plans to build a plant in Oklahoma has signed an agreement to supply a Los Angeles-based fleet management firm with 5,450 vehicles.

Canoo's pact with Zeeba has an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024.

"We have a large committed, growing order book, are finalizing our multi-year allocations for 2023 customer deliveries and will share our manufacturing plan with the broader market shortly," Tony Aquila, Canoo chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "This order is another milestone validating our product and strategy.

"Small and medium-sized business (SMB) are the backbone of our communities, employing about half of all working Americans, and they are Zeeba's target customers. We put technology first and combined class leading ergonomics, a small vehicle footprint-to-cargo ratio and platform versatility while achieving a lower carbon footprint and higher return on investment for the operator, all of which will help SMBs compete."

Earlier this year, retail giant Walmart recently signed an agreement with Canoo to purchase 4,500 delivery vans to support Walmart’s e-commerce business. The pact contains an option for Walmart to buy an additional 5,500 vehicles.

Canoo said a year ago that it intended to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a factory with 3-million-plus square feet of space at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Aquila said earlier this year that a plant capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually could be operational at MAIP by 2024.

Canoo makes commercial electric vehicles built on the company’s proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates all critical components. Most of service, maintenance and updates will be done over the air, which decreases vehicle down time.

Canoo units use a panoramic front window to improve road visibility and true steer-by-wire technology, resulting in more interior space and better driver ergonomics.