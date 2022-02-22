Canoo commences clearing land for plant at MidAmerica Industrial Park

Electric vehicle start-up Canoo has begun site work where it plans to build roughly a $400 million factory at Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor.

"They are cutting trees and moving dirt," MAIP Chief Administrative Officer David Stewart said Tuesday at a board of trustees meeting of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, park operator.

OOWA approved an agreement license agreement with Canoo Technologies, Inc. that gives it access to the site, allows the company to purchase insurance and protects the park from liability, Stewart said.

Canoo last year announced plans to build a "mega microfactory" for its pickup and multipurpose delivery vehicles. Employing as many as 2,000 people, it will include a full commercialization facility with a paint and body shop and general assembly plant.

The campus also is expected to include a low-volume industrialization facility and vocational training center.

"They have started the process and we are real pleased with the talent they have and the process they are using," Stewart said Tuesday of Canoo, whose Oklahoma factory is under design.