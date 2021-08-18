Canoo CEO confirms $300 million incentives number from state for Pryor factory

In this week's earnings call, Aquila singled out the recruiting work of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and Dave Stewart, head of MAIP.

"…We are currently targeted to bring up to 2,000 high-paying jobs to our facility, with a goal of hiring at least 40% of the workforce from the local community, which consists of Native Americans and veterans," Aquila said.

Brent Kisling, a trustee on the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, which operates MAIP, has characterized Canoo’s average pay scale in Oklahoma to be "well above" $45,000 annually.

"Launching this facility in the U.S. is good for Oklahoma, good for America and it's the right thing to do for Canoo," Aquila said. "We are in the final process of selecting a construction manager, architect, engineering firm, and more. Multiple high-quality providers are bidding for these contracts, and there is a potential that we will select one in the coming quarter."

For the second quarter, Canoo reported a net loss of $112.5 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $23.2 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

