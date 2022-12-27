Canceled flights extract a bit of joy from holiday for travelers in Tulsa

Massive flight disruptions felt nationwide over the Christmas holiday affected hundreds of passengers in the Tulsa area.

A total of 24 flights were canceled Monday and 20 were canceled Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, all by Southwest Airlines, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

All told, Southwest canceled more than 70% (nearly 3,000) of its flights Monday, more than 60% Tuesday and said it would operate at just more than a third of its normal schedule in subsequent days to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

By contrast, American, United, Delta and JetBlue sustained cancellations rates ranging from zero to 2% by Tuesday.

Jesse Myers and his wife, Angela, of the San Francisco Bay Area, were among those waiting in the Southwest Airlines check-in line Tuesday. They set out several days ago to visit Angela's family in Tulsa, but a canceled flight delayed their arrival.

"That was a nightmare," Jesse said. "We got as far as Denver. We were stuck there for about two days."

The couple ended up driving from Colorado to Oklahoma, their time with relatives eventually cut in half.

"Besides the weather, all the crews are not where they are supposed to be," Jesse Myers said. "You might lose a flight because there is no flight attendant or no pilot.

"I'm a little bit soured on Southwest. I'm not sure how the other airlines are faring. But it seems like their customer service lines are of normal length. We may end up going home by going on another airline."

A Southwest spokesman said at a news conference in Houston that cancellations mushroomed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport (TUL), a man pushing a baggage cart near the Southwest counter told a passenger, "I'm sorry this is happening to you."

In Tulsa visiting relatives since Thursday, Jacque Paulding sat in a wheelchair near the end of the Southwest line at TUL, waiting to reschedule a way home to Long Beach, California.

"I've never had a canceled flight," Paulding said. "It's a little disconcerting, but I'll be fine. I just usually don't have to wait in line like this. There is usually a Southwest attendant, and they help me with wheelchair access. But my daughter is helping me now. Southwest is a good airline."

After spending close to a week with his family in Owasso, Dr. Jake Morgan traveled to TUL on Monday unaware that his early-morning Southwest flight to Houston had been canceled. Seeking a sure-fire travel option and needing to return to work by early Tuesday for a patient's surgery, the fourth-year resident otolaryngologist at the University of Alabama-Birmingham rented a car and drove roughly 9½ hours back home, enduring icy roads in the process.

"Essentially, our role is always to keep the airport open and operating for all of our carriers and passengers," said Andrew Pierini, vice president and chief commercial officer for Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. "In the event of something like this, we did activate what we call our 'distressed passenger plan,' which is essentially there for people who have to stay overnight."

Airport officials handed out bottles of water, snacks, and 20 to 30 blankets and pillows to people who slept at the terminal Monday night, he said.

Pierini, himself, also had personal travel plans derailed over the holiday. On Monday, Southwest canceled a flight to Denver he and his family had booked. He has rescheduled the trip over New Year's on another airline.

"Obviously, the tricky part is the ripple effect of what these cancellations do and what they mean for people if they have cruises planned or large vacations planned," Pierini said. "Even if you're just trying to get back home, then the rental cars are constrained and the availability is low."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

