California heat exchanger maker expanding to Tulsa

A California-based heat exchanger manufacturer has announced it will expand operations to Tulsa and eventually employ more than 225 people.

Hayden Industrial LLC, in business since 1959, will move into an existing 200,000-square-foot building, formerly Braden Manufacturing, north of Tulsa International Airport.

"Strategic location, access to a skilled workforce, and a strong supplier base were all key factors in our decision to expand in the Tulsa area," Kenzie MacPherson, president of Hayden Industrial, said in a statement. "The Tulsa Regional Chamber made the investigation and decision process very easy for us, and we look forward to being part of the community for a long time."

Hayden makes custom-designed heat exchangers for power generation and the renewable gas market and traditional oil and gas markets. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden's third location, joining offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China.

The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa. The expansion also will house a dedicated research and development facility.

"The Tulsa region is home to numerous world-class manufacturers, and Hayden Industrial’s investment further solidifies northeast Oklahoma as a global leader in the manufacturing industry," Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "We’re grateful Hayden Industrial is bringing a significant number of quality jobs to our region and are eager to continue working with them as they begin operations."

PSO Tulsa’s Future, the Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, worked with the company to identify a site in the region.

"Bringing new jobs and new investment to our community is part of PSO’s long-term vision," Leigh Anne Strahler, president and chief operating officer at PSO, said in a statement. "We are delighted to have been a part of this collaborative effort …"