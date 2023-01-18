California beauty and wellness company partners with nonprofit Build in Tulsa

A Los Angeles-based incubator/accelerator has announced a three-year partnership with the nonprofit Build in Tulsa, which is committed to creating multi-generational Black wealth through technology and entrepreneurship.

Together the companies will tout "Build Black Beauty in Tulsa," or "B3," to increase awareness of how Build in Tulsa’s infrastructure and programs can support Black founders of beauty and wellness companies.

To launch this partnership, Build in Tulsa and BrainTrust Founders Studio are hosting a panel titled "Still We Rise" at the For(bes) The Culture Journey to Wealth event taking place in Tulsa through Thursday.

BrainTrust Founders Studio intends to place B3 at the center of national programs for beauty and wellness entrepreneurs, such as “Founders House,” an inclusive community-meets-commerce franchise for founders, influencers, industry leaders, service providers and investors. After a successful launch in New Orleans in 2022, Founders House is planning 2023 "pop-ups" in Austin, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Martha’s Vineyard, Los Angeles and New York, all of which will showcase B3.

"B3 will deliver what Black founders need: Direct pathways to capital and strategic resources to help grow our businesses; We are honored to partner with Build in Tulsa to bring the beauty and wellness industry to Tulsa," Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder and CEO of BrainTrust Founders Studio, said in a statement. "Rooted in the legacy of Black Wall Street, the programs being developed in Tulsa to empower Black founders is a blueprint for other cities to create ecosystems for winning. Increasing awareness of Build in Tulsa’s infrastructure supporting Black entrepreneurs is important work."

In addition to B3 and Founders House, BrainTrust Founders Studio founders have been invited to participate in the W.E. (women entrepreneurs) Build Accelerator by Build in Tulsa and sponsored by Goldman Sachs. The fulltime program, scheduled from April 26 through Aug. 10, will empower eight, early stage startups led by Black women to create and launch scalable ventures in Tulsa.

The program will provide nondilutive grants, business education and wraparound services such as childcare.

"Build in Tulsa is thrilled to partner with BrainTrust Founders Studio to grow Black beauty businesses in Tulsa," said Ashli Sims, managing director for Build in Tulsa. "Our community has long ties to the beauty industry going back to historic Greenwood where Madame C.J. Walker had a beauty school in the 1920s. We’re proud to help carry forward that legacy and create more pathways to wealth for Black beauty founders."