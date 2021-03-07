Business viewpoint: To mask or not to mask; 2 camps in Tulsa, U.S., but what's the law say?

There are two camps in Tulsa and America: Those who wouldn’t leave the house without a mask and those who won’t wear a mask. So, what’s the law?
People who don’t think they can be forced to wear a mask say it is government suppression of their rights to freedoms of speech and expression, as well as major infringement of their liberties. Are they right?
No. Public health concerns trump many liberties. In 1905 when states were fighting the smallpox crisis, many states dictated mandatory smallpox vaccination.
Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court was asked to weigh in. The court explained in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the police powers granted to the states by the Constitution included a state’s right to mandate rules to govern public health.
Mr. Jacobson insisted that his liberty was assaulted when he was forced to either take a vaccination or face imprisonment. As the justices pointed out:
“... the liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States . . . does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint … [a]Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy … all rights are subject to such reasonable conditions as may be deemed by the governing ... essential to the safety, health, peace, good order and morals of the community. Even liberty itself, the greatest of all rights, is not unrestricted license to act according to one’s own will.”
Therefore, whether you believe a mask is right or wrong, if your local government says you must wear one as a matter of public health, personal liberties are subordinated to public welfare.
Another topic of debate is whether a public place, such as a store or restaurant, can stop someone from entering without a mask.
Businesses are now facing a quandary; what to do with people without masks? Indeed, a company cannot act as private police to enforce laws.
However, businesses have a duty, under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) General Duty clause, to provide their employees with safe and healthy working conditions. Currently, OSHA has deferred major regulations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC dictates distancing, hygiene and masks. The bottom line is, if a business is trying to comply with OSHA, they should not let unmasked members of the public into their workplace for the protection of its employees.
This is not a statement about masks, it’s the safest way to protect employees. Employees should wear masks in the presence of their co-workers and if a member of the public wants to enter a business, the business should require the public to don a mask or be asked to leave.
If Thomas Payne was addressing the Virginia Commonwealth today, I daresay he would be wearing a mask while belting out “Give me Liberty or give me death” because the founding fathers’ definition of liberty was freedom from the British, not freedom from masks.
Madalene A.B. Witterholt is an attorney with Oklahoma-based Crowe & Dunlevy and a member of the Labor & Employment Practice Group.
Featured video
Photos: Gallery: Route 66 landmark Buck Atom gets a mask
<&rdpEm>Tina Johnson is the Manager of Gateway First Bank’s newest Mortgage Center, 1717 N. Peoria Ave., in Tulsa at the Shoppes of Peoria.</&rdpEm>
Tina Johnson is the Manager of Gateway First Bank’s newest Mortgage Center, 1717 N. Peoria Ave., in Tulsa at the Shoppes of Peoria.