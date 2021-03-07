Business viewpoint: To mask or not to mask; 2 camps in Tulsa, U.S., but what's the law say?

There are two camps in Tulsa and America: Those who wouldn’t leave the house without a mask and those who won’t wear a mask. So, what’s the law?

People who don’t think they can be forced to wear a mask say it is government suppression of their rights to freedoms of speech and expression, as well as major infringement of their liberties. Are they right?

No. Public health concerns trump many liberties. In 1905 when states were fighting the smallpox crisis, many states dictated mandatory smallpox vaccination.

Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court was asked to weigh in. The court explained in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the police powers granted to the states by the Constitution included a state’s right to mandate rules to govern public health.

Mr. Jacobson insisted that his liberty was assaulted when he was forced to either take a vaccination or face imprisonment. As the justices pointed out: