Business viewpoint: Three key steps to keep good employees

You’ve probably seen the headlines. Your business may be experiencing it or trying to recover from it. I’m talking about the labor shortage. According to Visier.com:
At least one in four people quit their job this year.
More than 500,000 workers voluntarily left over 50 U.S. companies.
65% of people were looking for a new job from January to August, according to a PwC survey.
It’s being called “The Great Resignation.” A record number of people left their job in August and September of 2021. It hit many industries and jobs, from entry-level to management.
Some are fallout from the pandemic, but I believe the issue goes beyond that. Employees want a better work experience. They want to be valued.
In my industry, skilled and experienced electricians are hard to find. We work hard to keep them after investing time, money and training.
It is a smart business practice to keep employees rather than constantly replace them. The overall cost of recruiting and training is draining.
Our company is still fairly young, marking our 10th anniversary this year. Along with that accomplishment, I take immense pride in also celebrating our low voluntary turnover rate of less than 5% since 2011.
I don’t have the answers to the “Great Resignation,” but I believe one key to finding and keeping talent is to focus on company culture.
1. Get back to the basics: Be competitive in compensation and benefits, including retirement accounts with corporate matching funds. These packages attract talent and get them through the door. The most crucial step is finding a way to keep them.
2. Show appreciation: It sounds simple but it doesn’t always happen. Find out what makes your employees feel valued. We provide all kinds of fun company swag that they enjoy.
Our biggest perks are bonuses when employees reach key milestones: one year, two years, five years, and ten years and they are recognized company-wide. The five-year and 10-year bonus awards include a paid trip for two.
3. Take care of your team: This often means people before profits.
One thing that more people crave since the pandemic is flexibility in their workweek or workdays and more “work-life balance.”
For example, our traveling electricians have a four-day workweek. As a core value we respect and encourage personal time with family and friends.
Company benefits, bonuses, and incentives are not one-size-fits-all.
I encourage business owners to find what is important to their employees and build a culture and benefits that match those needs.
Also, find a company motto that your entire team can support. At Oklahoma LED, our motto is “Always do the right thing, and good things will happen.”
Joe Schrader is president and CEO of Oklahoma LED, a family electrician business founded in 2011 by Joe and Stephanie Schrader along with longtime friend, Sean O’Rourke.