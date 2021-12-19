Business viewpoint: Three key steps to keep good employees

You’ve probably seen the headlines. Your business may be experiencing it or trying to recover from it. I’m talking about the labor shortage. According to Visier.com:

At least one in four people quit their job this year.

More than 500,000 workers voluntarily left over 50 U.S. companies.

65% of people were looking for a new job from January to August, according to a PwC survey.

It’s being called “The Great Resignation.” A record number of people left their job in August and September of 2021. It hit many industries and jobs, from entry-level to management.

Some are fallout from the pandemic, but I believe the issue goes beyond that. Employees want a better work experience. They want to be valued.

In my industry, skilled and experienced electricians are hard to find. We work hard to keep them after investing time, money and training.

It is a smart business practice to keep employees rather than constantly replace them. The overall cost of recruiting and training is draining.