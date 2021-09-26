Business Viewpoint: The misunderstood health savings account

Moving closer to year end, individuals will evaluate opportunities to reduce income tax exposure. While many are familiar with the tax benefits of IRAs and 401(k)s, one tax-favored account that is often misunderstood is the health savings account “HSA.”

HSAs, if used effectively, can be a powerful tax planning tool. First, a few facts about the HSA.

Not everyone is eligible to contribute to HSAs. You must be on a high-deductible health insurance plan as defined by the IRS. High-deductible health plans have low monthly premiums in exchange for higher deductible and out-of-pocket limits.

You must also be under age 65. If you meet all other eligibility requirements, contributions made to an HSA may be tax deductible. Annual contribution limits apply and are $3,700 for individuals and $7,100 for families in 2021. Limits go up if you are age 55 or older.

Often confused with the flexible savings accounts “FSA,” HSAs do not have a “use it or lose it” provision. You can carry the balance forward year after year, and if you change employers, you take the account with you.

As investors, the good news is that many HSA providers have investment options available in addition to cash accounts within the HSA.