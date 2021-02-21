Business viewpoint: The future of affordable homeownership for Tulsa

Cost-burdened renters are unable to save towards a down payment when faced with ever increasing rents.

For low- and moderate-income families the effect is compounded as more of their income must be used for basic cost of necessities. Meanwhile, the price of housing continues to rise, which keeps the opportunity of homeownership ever a dream and never a reality.

This is especially seen in north Tulsa, a community not only decimated in the 1921 Race Massacre but which has also not realized the full promise of growth experienced by the rest of the city.

A comparison of the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data between the 22 north Tulsa census tracts and the other 155 census tracts in Tulsa County, shows the differences are staggering.

The average estimated family median income is only 46% of the rest of the county.

The average rate of poverty is 36% versus 15% in the rest of the county.

44% of its homes are owner-occupied versus 69% for the rest of the county.

Almost 20% of all housing units are vacant versus 12% across the rest of the county.