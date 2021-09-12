Business viewpoint: Pushing through the pandemic-era business slump

Community is all around you. Strengthen current connections and make some new ones.

Keep targeting social media followers, but upgrade your posts with smarter promotions. With billions of active users, social networking giants have many opportunities for your brand to engage with consumers. Go beyond blasting followers with products and service posts. Invite them behind the scenes, engage them in your business story and create a relationship.

Don’t forget to engage with your local chamber of commerce, entrepreneur groups, and other professional organizations for camaraderie and brainstorming. Rub elbows and do business using locally sourced materials — supporting other businesses earns you good karma.

“Move forward by giving back,” is one of our core values at Arrowhead Consulting. Volunteering and helping non-profits can make a positive impact on employee and team engagement. This kind of community connection allows for smarter promotions, as mentioned above.

3. Go back to basics

Examine your business plan and reflect, reorganize, or even rebuild. What is the current health of your organization? Do you truly know?