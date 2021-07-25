Business viewpoint: Protecting your small business from a data breach

Data breaches are on the rise, and small businesses need to be thinking about how to protect themselves.

According to a report by the National Cyber Security Alliance, small businesses have seen a 400%-plus increase in cyberattacks over the last two years. Ironically, this same report said that 60% of the small businesses surveyed felt they were an unlikely target of cybercriminals.

Make no mistake: Cybercriminals don’t care how big your company is or what kind of business you’re operating. They purposely target and exploit this lack of concern by many companies; if there’s data to be stolen or ransomed, you can be sure the bad guys will try, at some point, to breach your network.

It could be argued that small businesses are especially vulnerable because they have fewer resources to deploy in response to an attack. But you still need to fight back if you don’t want to become another statistic.

Even though you may not have the financial resources of an enterprise-class company, there are some things you can do to make your business a more difficult target for attackers.

Make sure you have security software in place