Business viewpoint: Protecting critical data at work during natural disasters

While digital and remote workspaces have been a growing trend within the last decade, when the pandemic hit, many companies needed to move to virtual communications and online data sharing.

With this increase in work-from-home situations and now as some employees return to their offices, it’s a crucial time to recheck your data protection and make it a top priority for your business.

Critical data loss can be detrimental to your business. We know that 90 percent of businesses experience downtime at some point, whether it’s big or small, which leads to losses in productivity and revenue. However, according to FEMA, 60 percent of businesses close their doors permanently after a critical data loss.

Most major data loss warnings are often focused on ransomware and phishing scams, but don’t let your guard down on another top cause of data loss: natural disasters.

Flooding, fire, earthquakes, and of course severe spring storms here in Oklahoma. In February, both Oklahoma and Texas were hit hard with winter storms that left a lasting mark, especially in Texas. These weather events can also be a serious risk to your IT infrastructure, especially your data.