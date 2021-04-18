Business viewpoint: Protecting critical data at work during natural disasters

While digital and remote workspaces have been a growing trend within the last decade, when the pandemic hit, many companies needed to move to virtual communications and online data sharing.
With this increase in work-from-home situations and now as some employees return to their offices, it’s a crucial time to recheck your data protection and make it a top priority for your business.
Critical data loss can be detrimental to your business. We know that 90 percent of businesses experience downtime at some point, whether it’s big or small, which leads to losses in productivity and revenue. However, according to FEMA, 60 percent of businesses close their doors permanently after a critical data loss.
Most major data loss warnings are often focused on ransomware and phishing scams, but don’t let your guard down on another top cause of data loss: natural disasters.
Flooding, fire, earthquakes, and of course severe spring storms here in Oklahoma. In February, both Oklahoma and Texas were hit hard with winter storms that left a lasting mark, especially in Texas. These weather events can also be a serious risk to your IT infrastructure, especially your data.
For cyber threats, quality anti-virus/anti-malware software and a firewall may not be enough protection. We also always recommend these protections to start.
Invest in an on-site and off-site backup of data storage.
A quality firewall is a key component.
Educate all office staff on internet best practices
One of the quickest and least expensive ways to help protect your business from unwanted viruses, malware, and other cyber threats is to educate and regularly update your team on safe internet practices.
Three big threats
1. Viruses & Malware: Even with anti-virus software, viruses can still get on computers and laptops with just the slightest wrong click.
2. Hacking: This is the well-known process of stealing log-in information to access critical data and information using a variety of highly sophisticated tactics to cause damage.
3. Phishing: These scams are constantly evolving. Newer phishing scams attempt to trick the recipient into entering their e-mail and/or banking credentials as part of a reply which appears to come from a trusted co-worker or friend. Simply calling the sender to verify if they sent the e-mail would be a great idea before replying to, or following any instructions in the e-mail.
I strongly urge all business owners to audit their data protection plans as well as re-train employees for online best practices.
Use a different password for every account. This can be a challenging task, but according to the password security report: 83% of people use the same password for multiple account logins including work email, online banking accounts, social media, etc.
Make sure all downloads and purchases are secure. Encryption is key and it’s easy to spot. In the browser search bar, check for the padlock symbol. Another hint, before the “www…” look for HTTPS. The “S” stands for SECURE.
Talk to your website manager about getting an SSL certificate for your website. This is what enables websites to move from HTTP to HTTPS, which is more secure.
Install ad-blockers and watch where you click. Scammers can purchase legitimate ad space on web pages. Accidentally clicking on an ad can lead to spam where malicious code can be downloaded to your system. Check to see that you are using an up-to-date quality firewall and antivirus software.
Finally, it’s not only about protecting your business data, it’s also about protecting your business. Create a disaster recovery plan. All of your preventative measures, data backup technologies, recovery objectives, and protocols should be clearly outlined in a disaster recovery plan or business continuity plan.
Mark Jackson is partner and computer division manager at Coweta-based VIP Technology Solutions Group.