Business viewpoint: Insurance checklist for 2021

The start of a new year is a great time to reevaluate your insurance policies. Why now?

The calendar change gives us a reminder to do something that we often forget about the rest of the year. It’s like replacing the batteries in your smoke detectors when the clocks change.

Think about the new “normal” we’re living in right now. Does COVID-19 have you spending more time at home? Did you have a baby? Get married? Purchase a new home or car? Work on new home improvement projects?

If so, you’ll want to check whether you have the right policy protection. Take some time to talk with your agent and review your policies to see if they meet your current needs.

Even if you haven’t experienced a life-changing event, you could be eligible for discounts or new insurance products that may serve your needs better.

Homeowners insurance

When reviewing your homeowners or renters insurance, think about what’s changed over the last year.

Do you have new, expensive possessions that you received over the holidays? What about other things you’ve acquired this year? Will your insurance cover the full value of these items if they are damaged or stolen?