Business viewpoint: Incentives work to benefit businesses, communities, state

Instead, our programs have verifiable metrics that must be met to be eligible. So, while a company may qualify for one amount of incentive award, they will only receive the full amount if they do what they said they would do — e.g. invest money, hire people, pay those people above the average wage, provide health insurance.

In most cases, the exchange is revenue-neutral or positive so that the state is not providing the company a larger benefit than it receives in return.

As stewards of the state, we work to make sure we’re using these state dollars in the best way.

When a company is considering bringing jobs and/or investment to the state, we work with them on an incentive analysis.

Companies provide extensive information about what they do, the salaries they offer, their three to five year plans, etc., and our research team analyzes that information and provides a rundown of which programs they might qualify for. From there, the company completes applications for the eligible incentive programs.

To further ensure that incentives are operating optimally, the state created the Incentive Evaluation Commission to evaluate the state’s incentive programs and make recommendations for improvement.