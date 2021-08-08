Business viewpoint: How rising construction costs could affect your homeowners insurance

On the other hand, actual cash value coverage (often referenced as replacement cost minus depreciation) will pay the actual reduced value of an item.

If your home was destroyed, the actual cash value would take into account the age of your home’s walls, roof, floors, lighting, etc. You would only be paid for their depreciated value, not the cost of actually replacing them.

Coverage adjustments

Ask questions to your insurer to determine whether you need to adjust your policy to have sufficient coverage in the event of a loss.

Based on the spike in construction costs, your replacement cost may be underestimated, which may result in your home being underinsured.

Your insurance agent can help reevaluate replacement cost estimates for your home and contents inside to ensure the appropriate coverage levels are in place.

Savings and other options

Ask your insurance agent or company about discounts. Many insurers offer multi-policy discounts to help consumers lower their insurance bills.

Some insurers may offer discounts on smart home technology you’ve installed in your home.