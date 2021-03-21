Business viewpoint: Home-based business may be your work-from-home solution

A small investment does not mean a small business or low income. These service businesses can grow to seven figures and up when operated successfully.

How do they do it? The franchises provide marketing systems, including call centers, that truly allow professionalism and high touch customer service while allowing you to operate out of your home. From there they provide the operations systems, support and they use technology to allow you to stay home based while growing your business to a substantial level.

3. Model & Systems

Franchise systems are not a guarantee of success, but they do enhance your odds of success.

Think about it. They have hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of franchisees who have taken the model and had success. That is a far cry from coming up with a business on your own with no help and hoping for success.

The good franchises have demonstrated that they can transfer that formula to others helping them to implement and execute that formula to build a successful business.