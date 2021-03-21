Business viewpoint: Home-based business may be your work-from-home solution

Home-based franchises have grown significantly throughout 2020 as people look at permanent transitions to work from home.
Many people this year discovered they want the autonomy of working from home and they also crave the freedom and flexibility of being their own boss.
If you have made the decision to explore working permanently from home, or starting a business from home, consider these 3 reasons why you may want to start a home-based business with the help of an established franchise model.
1. Low cost
Home-based franchises typically come in two forms: Service Business or Consulting Businesses. Think of consulting options as you alone, no employees. Much like a sales job, you can do as much or as little as you like. For our purposes here, let’s focus on the services. By leveraging employees, they can become substantial businesses while giving you flexibility and freedom even though they don’t cost a lot to start.
Most home-based service business have a start-up cost under $100,000 and much of that can be financed through SBA backed loans. When you consider the average brick and mortar food franchise or even hair salon can easily be $300,000 to $500,000 or more, a service business based out of the house, is a very attractive investment
2. Scalability
A small investment does not mean a small business or low income. These service businesses can grow to seven figures and up when operated successfully.
How do they do it? The franchises provide marketing systems, including call centers, that truly allow professionalism and high touch customer service while allowing you to operate out of your home. From there they provide the operations systems, support and they use technology to allow you to stay home based while growing your business to a substantial level.
3. Model & Systems
Franchise systems are not a guarantee of success, but they do enhance your odds of success.
Think about it. They have hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of franchisees who have taken the model and had success. That is a far cry from coming up with a business on your own with no help and hoping for success.
The good franchises have demonstrated that they can transfer that formula to others helping them to implement and execute that formula to build a successful business.
If you ask a franchisor, “What is your key to key to success?” Of course, they will list the success traits of any business like, be a self-starter, be a great leader, be motivated, care about your employees and customers but the number one response will be “Follow the system.”
If you are a self-starter, a leader and can follow a system, you have a great chance at being successful with a home-based franchise business. For more tips, tools and resources join me at ThatFranchiseGuy.com.
John Anderson, Tulsa based franchise expert also known as That Franchise Guy, has owned and operated multiple locations in multiple franchise brands since 2006.
