 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business viewpoint: Etiquette — old vs. new rules for our virtual world

Business viewpoint: Etiquette — old vs. new rules for our virtual world

{{featured_button_text}}
Rachel Wagner (copy)

Wagner

Good business etiquette was vital in our pre-pandemic world to give a good impression and reflect well on a company’s brand and image.

The basic business etiquette rules were easy to remember. Give a firm handshake. Have good eye contact. Dress for success. Arrive on time. Know how to engage others in conversation.

And in our virtual world, business etiquette rules still apply … with a bit of modification.

Consider these five “old” business etiquette rules and their “new” pandemic counterparts.

Also, choose colors that show well on screen. All shades of blue, most pastels and deep purple look good on screen and work for most people’s hair and skin tone. Avoid bold prints that can be visually distracting.

Good business etiquette remains vital in our virtual world. And it’s easy enough to still convey consummate professionalism if you follow these guidelines.

Rachel Wagner is a licensed business etiquette consultant, a certified virtual events professional, and founder and owner of the Bixby-based business etiquette firm, Rachel Wagner and Protocol.

Featured video

Submit your business viewpoint ideas

Have a business topic you would like to write about? Email Business Viewpoint ideas to business@tulsaworld.com. Columns should be 400-500 words with a picture of the author and a brief (1-2 sentence) bio of the author.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News