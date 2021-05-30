Business viewpoint: Considering 'black swan,' other events, today's oil price relatively healthy

When the Tulsa World headline of April 21, 2020, told us “Crude oil futures plummet below zero” the market share battle between foreign oil producers had been heating up.
More later about the Russia-Saudi price war and how China figured into the equation.
As with most major events, the causes were more than meets the eye. At the time we just knew storage was filling up so fast that you could hardly move barrels of oil.
It was not only in places like Cushing, a major storage hub. Stranded oil in tankers surpassed 200 million barrels. This was happening off the West Coast, the Gulf Coast and around Asia.
The pandemic and resulting drop in demand caused U.S. oil inventories to hit record levels, topping at 541 million barrels for the week ending June 19, 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration — compared to the current 484 million barrels for the week ending May 21, 2021.
We have seen the play between the fundamentals of supply and demand before.
The Tulsa World in January 2016 noted the increase to our regional supply — “Crude Oil stock at Cushing hits record — at 64 million barrels, the supply is nearly twice that of a year ago.”
With good demand in evidence, the International Energy Agency expected the “Oil Glut to ease in second half” of 2016. Finally, oil producers saw U.S. oil passing the $70 mark after three years as reported by the Tulsa World in May 2018. The dark clouds of a negative oil price were far from the minds of oil producers.
Now came 2020. As barrels of crude oil were filling available storage, demand was collapsing by approximately 20%. Demand, a fundamental component of crude oil prices, seemed like a stacked deck against the oil producer. There is much more to know about how we got there and more importantly what has helped bring the oil industry back from the brink of destruction. Even though storage never actually filled up — the fear of such a status was enough to trigger a price collapse.
On April 20, 2020, the blackest of black swan events ripped through oil and gas boardrooms around the world — no one had seen this before, nor had they seen this one coming. Only a few barrels changed hands at the negative price of -$37.61 on paper, and probably not actual barrels. It only lasted one day, but its jarring effect was felt.
That event was not fundamental, it was trading caused by market factors. The surrounding events were more significant than the negative price itself. Speculators had bought oil futures on paper that they wanted to sell — at a profit — before physical delivery was required. Those speculators did not have actual tanks in which to store oil.
When it became apparent those contracts were expiring and they would have to take delivery, they ended up paying someone to get rid of those contracts.
The real pain to Oklahoma producers happened in the next week or so when real oil prices for field sales stayed below $10. Because those prices were ongoing, not just for one day on paper, those were the prices that producers were getting for their oil.
The challenge was that, at $10 for the current price, the producers of 2020 would have no profits in the short term.
One producer friend of mine said it’s a temporary Popeye (actually Wimpy) problem of liquidity, “I will gladly pay you on Tuesday for a hamburger today,” to describe a massive cash flow problem because money’s not coming in the door — the acid test of any business.
The Posted Price of $8.50 published in the Tulsa World on Dec. 1, 1998, was a recent time which many producers did not expect to see repeated — but it was now a reality.
As for the Russia-Saudi price war’s effect, it surely aggravated the problem. The only thing producers could do was to wait for supply to fall.
The price war and the demand destruction from the pandemic were the perfect storm. Many of the market-share-based price war’s extra barrels were shipped to the U.S. in early March, before the crash, and they hit our coasts in April through June, when demand had disappeared.
Now China made its move. When prices collapsed it saw this as a huge opportunity, and bought crude at bargain basement prices.
Ironically, it may have been a Chinese act of self-interest that solved the storage issue and restored some solvency to the markets.
Between May and September of last year China imported an average of 10.5 million barrels of oil a day. The tankers from around the world, eager to off-load their crude, peaked their deliveries of crude to China in June when they discharged 11.2 million barrels per day.
Compare that to the average 5.9 million barrels per day imported over the past four weeks by the U.S.
Even though the U.S. is much more in control of its own destiny, in terms of its production, the Middle East is still the swing producer on a global basis.
They have the ability to significantly impact prices in both directions. China’s bargain hunting had its effect on global markets.
With the Saudis and Russians more willing now to cut production to boost prices their actions seem more important than the Chinese buy-in. But let’s not give the Chinese another opportunity to fill its onshore storage at our expense.
What drove the market back into equilibrium were the fundamentals of the market and a gradual recovery.
The pre-COVID prices were stuck in the $40 range and that reflected reality. We were only at an average of $53 prior for five years.
So today’s price of $65, considering COVID and all that was happening around the world, is actually a relatively healthy price — thanks to fundamentals.
Tom Atkinson is president of Okie Crude Co. based in Tulsa. Okie operates and produces oil and gas wells in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Montana.