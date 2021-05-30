Business viewpoint: Considering 'black swan,' other events, today's oil price relatively healthy

Now came 2020. As barrels of crude oil were filling available storage, demand was collapsing by approximately 20%. Demand, a fundamental component of crude oil prices, seemed like a stacked deck against the oil producer. There is much more to know about how we got there and more importantly what has helped bring the oil industry back from the brink of destruction. Even though storage never actually filled up — the fear of such a status was enough to trigger a price collapse.

On April 20, 2020, the blackest of black swan events ripped through oil and gas boardrooms around the world — no one had seen this before, nor had they seen this one coming. Only a few barrels changed hands at the negative price of -$37.61 on paper, and probably not actual barrels. It only lasted one day, but its jarring effect was felt.

That event was not fundamental, it was trading caused by market factors. The surrounding events were more significant than the negative price itself. Speculators had bought oil futures on paper that they wanted to sell — at a profit — before physical delivery was required. Those speculators did not have actual tanks in which to store oil.

When it became apparent those contracts were expiring and they would have to take delivery, they ended up paying someone to get rid of those contracts.