Business Viewpoint: Consider a Qualified Charitable Distribution for tax benefits

Year-end brings a renewed focus on charitable giving and tax planning.
If you are currently taking IRA Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), are charitably inclined, and have not considered a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD), you may be missing out on valuable tax benefits.
For IRA owners older than 70½, this is one of the most tax advantaged ways to make charitable contributions.
A QCD is a distribution made from an IRA directly to a qualifying charity. While distributions from IRAs are typically taxed as ordinary income, a QCD is excluded from taxable income. Once you turn 70½, you can make QCDs from your IRA of up to $100,000 annually per individual.
An important tax planning note is that a QCD can be used to satisfy part of or all of an IRA RMD. RMDs are required for most IRA owners age 72 and older and are fully taxable. For individuals looking to reduce the tax impact of unneeded RMDs, QCDs can be a great tax planning tool.
When using QCDs to satisfy an RMD requirement, timing of IRA distributions matters. The first dollars out of an IRA during the calendar year count toward the RMD. If you have already taken a partial or full RMD for the year, you cannot go back and reclassify any of the distribution as a QCD presuming the funds were distributed directly to the IRA owner and not a qualifying charity.
When using the QCD strategy, the donor does not receive a deduction for the charitable gift. Instead, the QCD amount is excluded from taxable income.
The QCD strategy shifts the tax benefit upstream on the tax return, allowing for additional benefits beyond a standard charitable deduction.
QCDs can be especially beneficial for taxpayers who do not itemize deductions as they may not receive a tax benefit for a charitable gift if not using the QCD strategy.
Even if you itemize deductions, the QCD strategy may provide additional tax benefits. Because an IRA distribution made through a QCD is excluded from income, this strategy could potentially reduce income that affects Medicare surtax, Medicare premiums surcharges and Social Security taxation.
To qualify as a QCD, the charitable gift must be made directly from the IRA custodian or trustee to a qualifying charity. Private foundations and donor
-advised funds do not qualify as QCD recipients.
Most IRAs qualify for QCDs; however, not all tax-deferred employer plans qualify. If you are still contributing to your IRA, your ability to make a QCD may be affected. Make sure you communicate any QCDs to your CPA to ensure proper tax reporting for the distributions.
As always, you should discuss with your financial planner if a Qualified Charitable Distribution or other charitable giving strategies might be appropriate for your financial situation to enhance the tax benefits of your charitable giving.
Amanda King is a financial adviser at Don P. Quint & Associates, a firm specializing in wealth management, comprehensive financial planning, and corporate retirement and benefits.