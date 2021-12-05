Business Viewpoint: Consider a Qualified Charitable Distribution for tax benefits

Year-end brings a renewed focus on charitable giving and tax planning.

If you are currently taking IRA Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), are charitably inclined, and have not considered a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD), you may be missing out on valuable tax benefits.

For IRA owners older than 70½, this is one of the most tax advantaged ways to make charitable contributions.

A QCD is a distribution made from an IRA directly to a qualifying charity. While distributions from IRAs are typically taxed as ordinary income, a QCD is excluded from taxable income. Once you turn 70½, you can make QCDs from your IRA of up to $100,000 annually per individual.

An important tax planning note is that a QCD can be used to satisfy part of or all of an IRA RMD. RMDs are required for most IRA owners age 72 and older and are fully taxable. For individuals looking to reduce the tax impact of unneeded RMDs, QCDs can be a great tax planning tool.