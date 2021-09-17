Business viewpoint: Can the president really mandate vaccines?

On Sept. 9, President Biden laid out his plan to win the battle against COVID-19. He emphasized that his job was “to protect all Americans” and he is going to accomplish this “by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

But can the government really make us get vaccinated? This is America and we have rights.

First look at the U.S. Constitution. It’s where all personal rights come from. However, not all rights are created equal. When it comes to public health the U.S. Supreme Court has held “the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

So, how does this all work? Let’s follow the money.

Most federal agencies serve at the pleasure of the president. Take for example the Department of Labor (DOL), which has wide latitude to protect employee safety. DOL already thought this out, the president’s mandate on masking and vaccinations is consistent with its emergency rules issued last month.