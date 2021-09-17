 Skip to main content
Business viewpoint: Can the president really mandate vaccines?
Business viewpoint: Can the president really mandate vaccines?

On Sept. 9, President Biden laid out his plan to win the battle against COVID-19. He emphasized that his job was “to protect all Americans” and he is going to accomplish this “by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

But can the government really make us get vaccinated? This is America and we have rights.

First look at the U.S. Constitution. It’s where all personal rights come from. However, not all rights are created equal. When it comes to public health the U.S. Supreme Court has held “the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

So, how does this all work? Let’s follow the money.

Most federal agencies serve at the pleasure of the president. Take for example the Department of Labor (DOL), which has wide latitude to protect employee safety. DOL already thought this out, the president’s mandate on masking and vaccinations is consistent with its emergency rules issued last month.

Then there are the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They create rules for hospitals, long-term care facilities and, most importantly, hold the purse strings of federal medical funding. Like the DOL rules, the medical workers’ vaccination program is consistent with the guidelines issued earlier this year.

What about those federal employees and federal contractors? As the President said, “If you want to work with the federal government and do business with us, get vaccinated.” The presidentially appointed federal department secretaries generally listen when the President speaks. And just in case, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force is charged with making sure these policies are implemented.

While you might expect these policies to first have to become laws passed by Congress, 41 U.S.C. § 1303 grants agencies the right to make “regulations essential to implement Government-wide policies and procedures.”

But hey, what about the state governors? Don’t they have a right to run their own states as they see fit? Again, the federal government has this covered. In 42 CFR § 70.2, if the CDC director decides a state is not controlling the spread of a communicable disease, “he/she may take such measures to prevent such spread of the diseases as he/she deems reasonably necessary ...”

But the verdict isn’t in yet; Arizona has just sued the president over his vaccination plan saying it is “constitutionally improper” and “one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberties ... the president is not a king ... even George III wouldn’t have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone.”

The president obviously has a different opinion about all this. As he said “Look, we’re the United States of America. There’s nothing — not a single thing — we’re unable to do if we do it together.”

Take that King George!

Madalene A.B. Witterholt is an attorney with Oklahoma-based Crowe & Dunlevy and a member of the Labor & Employment Practice Group.

