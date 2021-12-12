Business viewpoint: Businesses giving back – why it’s needed more than ever this year

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including businesses and associations like ours.

The Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) has more than 500 member companies and apartment communities that operate more than 54,000 rental homes.

Our members experienced its share of hardship. Some renters found themselves in a place where they were not able to pay rent.

Thankfully, rental assistance was available and we were able to keep people in their homes. As we approached the holidays, we wanted to encourage our members and their residents to give back so we organized opportunities for everyone to get involved.

Giving back has always been a priority at TAA. But this year we decided to take it up a notch.

We’re planning several fun and worthwhile activities focusing on local charities. The goal is to provide fun activities to give our members and their residents a chance to get involved, reconnect, and experience the benefits of giving back.

Studies show helping others boosts your physical and mental health. The act of giving can lower blood pressure and create greater happiness and satisfaction, according to the Cleveland Clinic.