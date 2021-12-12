Business viewpoint: Businesses giving back – why it’s needed more than ever this year

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including businesses and associations like ours.
The Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) has more than 500 member companies and apartment communities that operate more than 54,000 rental homes.
Our members experienced its share of hardship. Some renters found themselves in a place where they were not able to pay rent.
Thankfully, rental assistance was available and we were able to keep people in their homes. As we approached the holidays, we wanted to encourage our members and their residents to give back so we organized opportunities for everyone to get involved.
Giving back has always been a priority at TAA. But this year we decided to take it up a notch.
We’re planning several fun and worthwhile activities focusing on local charities. The goal is to provide fun activities to give our members and their residents a chance to get involved, reconnect, and experience the benefits of giving back.
Studies show helping others boosts your physical and mental health. The act of giving can lower blood pressure and create greater happiness and satisfaction, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
For the holiday season, we have chosen to support a nonprofit that meets our vision to be a valued community partner. We’re teaming up with Lindsey House. We hosted holiday arts & crafts night for the families, participating in their Holiday Heroes program by donating stockings full of gifts for each mom and child, and we are hosting a Change Challenge for our members to participate in during December that will reward the housing community that collects the most money for the Lindsey House.
The Lindsey House provides housing to moms and their children while they work to rebuild their lives. They help the moms find employment, go back to school, and learn the necessary skills to be self-sufficient.
Next year, we have made plans to help several other non-profits in addition to the Lindsey House, including the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Pencil Box and Domestic Violence Intervention Services.
This is something every struggling business can do to inspire their team and make a big difference. Here are tips to get started:
1. Meet with your team and brainstorm how you can help with activities to involve all stakeholders.
2. Choose a cause that aligns with your mission and vision to make a meaningful impact where you can do the most good.
3. Create a committee to manage events and evaluate what worked well and what can be improved for future events.
4. Choose year-round activities because the ongoing effects of COVID is likely to impact our lives for years.
5. Create paper and digital flyers and emails encouraging your team to get involved.
By giving back, you and your team will also benefit by re-engaging and re-connecting your business with the community throughout the year.
Keri Cooper is executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association, which has more than 500 member companies and apartment communities, operating more than 54,000 rental homes.