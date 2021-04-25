Business viewpoint: As disaster anniversary approaches, consider flood insurance today

As a resident of Tulsa for the past 25 years, it was devastating to watch our neighbors’ homes destroyed in May 2019.

It was emotional because it was not just the building itself they lost, but also the contents.

When my boys and I went out to help clean the waterlogged neighborhoods, we found pictures, keepsakes, kids’ drawings and letters from loved ones — all things that can’t be replaced.

We are back to April two years later and I want all Oklahomans to ask themselves if they have the necessary insurance coverage to mitigate its consequences.

During the late hours of April 30 and the morning of May 1, 17 tornadoes struck Oklahoma. The storm carried 5 to 6 inches of rainfall.

Thousands of Oklahomans were devastated by flooding resulting in more than $31 million in estimated losses.

More than 6,000 flood claims were reported. Unfortunately, many residents did not have flood insurance and some of them are still trying to recover today.

As April showers bring May flowers, I’m encouraging Oklahomans to Get Ready now and prepare for the worst.